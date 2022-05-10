The A5 is set to stay closed in both directions in Northamptonshire more than 24 HOURS following a fatal crash in the early hours of Tuesday (May 10).

Police confirmed earlier a 19-year-old sadly died at the scene after his Ford Transit van was in collision with a DAF truck near Weedon.

The seven-mile stretch of road has been closed between the A43 at Towcester and the A45 at Weedon Bec since 3.20am and was originally expected to reopen once crash investigation work was completed.

But National Highways initially put that back beyond 7pm, until after the evening rush hour, and then until 6am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson confirmed: “The closure is expected to remain in place overnight. Northamptonshire Police investigation is complete however following inspection of the carriageway it will require emergency resurfacing.”

Diversions are in place via the A45, M1 and A43 but drivers heading south are warned that M1 will also be closed for roadworks between junction 16 and junction 15A from 9pm on Tuesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the head-on crash, which also resulted in serious injury to the truck driver.

A spokesperson from the Northamptonshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who was driving on the road at the time and may have dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, email [email protected] or call the non-emergency police number 101 using incident Number: 22000264798.