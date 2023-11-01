9 more independent businesses to support in the run up to Christmas, across Northampton and beyond

2 . The Antiquarium

The Antiquarium has been described by owner Jenny Coleman as a weird and wonderful family-run antique and vintage shop. The business has been a staple at Weedon Depot for many years, but it was only two years ago when Jen took over and turned it around under its new name. 45 traders are available to shop from under one roof, providing a quirky experience with a wide variety on offer. Location: Weedon Depot. Photo: The Antiquarium