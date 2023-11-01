News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
These independents each offer something unique and have an interesting story to tell.These independents each offer something unique and have an interesting story to tell.
These independents each offer something unique and have an interesting story to tell.

9 more independent businesses to support in the run up to Christmas, across Northampton and beyond

Now it’s November, there’s no denying the festive season is well on its way
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT

Last week this newspaper began by sharing a collection of independent Northampton businesses, which deserve your support in the run up to Christmas.

Those businesses were all located in the town centre and now it is time to spotlight those elsewhere in Northampton and beyond.

All of the following businesses are also independents, each offering something unique with an interesting story to tell.

If you would like to see your favourite Northampton business spotlighted by the Chronicle & Echo in the lead up to Christmas, email [email protected].

Here are nine more independent businesses to support in the run up to Christmas, across Northampton and beyond…

Feather Robins Gifts first opened in St Crispin Retail Village last September, with business owner Lindsey Scott-Walker hoping it would become a one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs. Lindsey planned to set up an online gift shop in April last year, with a Christmas pop-up – but fell in love with the premises she now owns in Kent Road. Why not pay this eclectic gift shop a visit? Location: Kent Road, St Crispin Retail Village.

1. Feather Robins Gifts

Feather Robins Gifts first opened in St Crispin Retail Village last September, with business owner Lindsey Scott-Walker hoping it would become a one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs. Lindsey planned to set up an online gift shop in April last year, with a Christmas pop-up – but fell in love with the premises she now owns in Kent Road. Why not pay this eclectic gift shop a visit? Location: Kent Road, St Crispin Retail Village. Photo: Feather Robins Gifts

Photo Sales
The Antiquarium has been described by owner Jenny Coleman as a weird and wonderful family-run antique and vintage shop. The business has been a staple at Weedon Depot for many years, but it was only two years ago when Jen took over and turned it around under its new name. 45 traders are available to shop from under one roof, providing a quirky experience with a wide variety on offer. Location: Weedon Depot.

2. The Antiquarium

The Antiquarium has been described by owner Jenny Coleman as a weird and wonderful family-run antique and vintage shop. The business has been a staple at Weedon Depot for many years, but it was only two years ago when Jen took over and turned it around under its new name. 45 traders are available to shop from under one roof, providing a quirky experience with a wide variety on offer. Location: Weedon Depot. Photo: The Antiquarium

Photo Sales
Emma Britten is the founder of The Wild Patch, an illustration and art business. Emma’s artwork takes inspiration from the motto ‘seek nature, live slowly’ and may be perfect as a gift for the art lovers in your life. Emma runs a studio, located in Unit 6 at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre in Upper Stowe. This is where her art and illustrations are available to purchase. Location: Unit 6 at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre.

3. The Wild Patch

Emma Britten is the founder of The Wild Patch, an illustration and art business. Emma’s artwork takes inspiration from the motto ‘seek nature, live slowly’ and may be perfect as a gift for the art lovers in your life. Emma runs a studio, located in Unit 6 at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre in Upper Stowe. This is where her art and illustrations are available to purchase. Location: Unit 6 at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre. Photo: The Wild Patch

Photo Sales
Love Your Presence, a holistic gift shop and wellness studio founded by Mita Unalkat, opened in St Leonards Road in June this year. Though Love Your Presence is independent, Mita collaborates with seven others and provides them a space to showcase their creations. You can shop Kathryn Jane Jewellery, Lavanya Jewellery, Rashmi’s Artwork, Wildflowers Ali, Panth and Pindoo, Lyss and Vay Candle Co., and Kreative Sonrays in store now. Location: 6 St Leonards Road.

4. Love Your Presence

Love Your Presence, a holistic gift shop and wellness studio founded by Mita Unalkat, opened in St Leonards Road in June this year. Though Love Your Presence is independent, Mita collaborates with seven others and provides them a space to showcase their creations. You can shop Kathryn Jane Jewellery, Lavanya Jewellery, Rashmi’s Artwork, Wildflowers Ali, Panth and Pindoo, Lyss and Vay Candle Co., and Kreative Sonrays in store now. Location: 6 St Leonards Road. Photo: Love Your Presence

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton