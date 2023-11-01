9 more independent businesses to support in the run up to Christmas, across Northampton and beyond

Those businesses were all located in the town centre and now it is time to spotlight those elsewhere in Northampton and beyond.
All of the following businesses are also independents, each offering something unique with an interesting story to tell.
If you would like to see your favourite Northampton business spotlighted by the Chronicle & Echo in the lead up to Christmas, email [email protected].
Here are nine more independent businesses to support in the run up to Christmas, across Northampton and beyond…
1. Feather Robins Gifts
Feather Robins Gifts first opened in St Crispin Retail Village last September, with business owner Lindsey Scott-Walker hoping it would become a one stop shop for all customers’ gifting needs. Lindsey planned to set up an online gift shop in April last year, with a Christmas pop-up – but fell in love with the premises she now owns in Kent Road. Why not pay this eclectic gift shop a visit? Location: Kent Road, St Crispin Retail Village. Photo: Feather Robins Gifts
2. The Antiquarium
The Antiquarium has been described by owner Jenny Coleman as a weird and wonderful family-run antique and vintage shop. The business has been a staple at Weedon Depot for many years, but it was only two years ago when Jen took over and turned it around under its new name. 45 traders are available to shop from under one roof, providing a quirky experience with a wide variety on offer. Location: Weedon Depot. Photo: The Antiquarium
3. The Wild Patch
Emma Britten is the founder of The Wild Patch, an illustration and art business. Emma’s artwork takes inspiration from the motto ‘seek nature, live slowly’ and may be perfect as a gift for the art lovers in your life. Emma runs a studio, located in Unit 6 at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre in Upper Stowe. This is where her art and illustrations are available to purchase. Location: Unit 6 at The Old Dairy Farm Craft Centre. Photo: The Wild Patch
4. Love Your Presence
Love Your Presence, a holistic gift shop and wellness studio founded by Mita Unalkat, opened in St Leonards Road in June this year. Though Love Your Presence is independent, Mita collaborates with seven others and provides them a space to showcase their creations. You can shop Kathryn Jane Jewellery, Lavanya Jewellery, Rashmi’s Artwork, Wildflowers Ali, Panth and Pindoo, Lyss and Vay Candle Co., and Kreative Sonrays in store now. Location: 6 St Leonards Road. Photo: Love Your Presence