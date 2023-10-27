Is it too early to start your Christmas shopping?

With less than two months to go until the big day, now might be the time to get ahead of yourself and start Christmas shopping.

Northampton is home to a wide variety of independent businesses, who deserve your support in the run up to and during the festive period.

These 10 businesses are located in the town centre and more stories are to follow highlighting others across Northampton.

If you want to be entertained while you visit a number of these stores, pop into the town centre on December 2 – when jazz bands and street entertainers will take centre stage in St Giles’ Street.

The street will be closed to traffic that day to allow shoppers to walk freely, and cafes and restaurants to trade outside on the pavements.

Don’t forget you can meet Father Christmas in his grotto in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre from 10.30am until 4pm every Saturday and Sunday in December, as well as weekdays from December 18 to 23.

Here are 10 Northampton town centre independent businesses to support in the run up to Christmas…

2 . Mooch Mooch has four gift shops across Northampton and one of them is aptly located in St Giles’ Street – the perfect location for a town centre trip to do some Christmas shopping. Mooch is the type of place you walk out of with purchases you didn’t know you needed. If you are looking for a gift for someone who is difficult to buy for, the variation on offer in Mooch will have the answer you’re looking for. Location: St Giles’ Street. Photo: Mooch Photo Sales

3 . Not Another Jungle Not Another Jungle is the ideal Christmas shopping location for the plant lovers in your life. The store, opened by Tony Le-Britton at the end of April last year, strives to sell products nowhere else has and offers a form of escapism in store. From plants suitable to be a customer’s first, to specialist, rare and exotic variations, Tony hopes the store has all that any visitor could want from a plant shop. Location: George Row. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Vintage Guru Founded by Julie Teckman and Matthew Lewis in August 2018, Vintage Guru has established itself as an eclectic emporium for vintage and new gifts, homeware, clothes, accessories and a huge collection of vinyl records. Like Mooch, customers often walk out with purchases they didn’t know they needed – and it makes a great place to go on the hunt for unique presents. Location: St Giles’ Street. Photo: Vintage Guru Photo Sales