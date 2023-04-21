8 authentic and independent Turkish restaurants to visit and try in Northampton

Your next meal out destination could be in this list

Leading on from last week when we shared eight venues to visit for Italian food across the town, why not take a look at the Turkish food offerings this week?

Here at the Chronicle & Echo there is a real push on showing continued support to the hospitality industry, and restaurants are at the heart of that.

If you are looking to go for a meal out this weekend, give a local and independent restaurant a try – as it is easy to underestimate just how much a booking means to them.

Here are 8 authentic and independent Turkish restaurants to give a go in Northampton…

2 . Tuck In Turkish Restaurant – Wellingborough Road Tuck In, among the many eateries in Wellingborough Road, offers traditional English food during the day and introduces Turkish cuisine to the menu in the evening. There is also a wide variety of drink options available from their in-house cocktail bar. Photo: Tuck In Turkish Restaurant Photo Sales

3 . Pamukkale – St Giles’ Street Located in the heart of the town’s Cultural Quarter, there are many Turkish dishes on offer at Pamukkale. With eye-catching decor and colour changing lights inside, this is a great location for an array of occasions – from family meals to outings with colleagues. Photo: Pamukkale Photo Sales

4 . Marmaris – St Giles’ Street Just down the road from Pamukkale is Marmaris, a long-established Turkish restaurant that has been open since 2005. This authentic restaurant is family-run and offers a taste of Turkey right here in Northampton. Photo: Leila Coker Photo Sales

