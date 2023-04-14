News you can trust since 1931
8 authentic and independent restaurants to visit for Italian food in Northampton

You can’t go wrong with a hearty Italian meal

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:57 BST

As the weekend is finally here, you are probably looking for your next location for a meal out with family and friends in Northampton.

To make it just that little bit easier to pick between the many venues in the town, why not take a look through these eight restaurants offering Italian food?

Whether you opt for a pasta dish or a good old pizza, you cannot go wrong with Italian cuisine as there is guaranteed to be something for everyone.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to make your reservation.

Here are 8 authentic and independent restaurants to visit for Italian food in Northampton…

We are spoilt for choice in Northampton.

This independent, family-owned restaurant has been open for more than 25 years, serving freshly cooked and traditional Italian food. Location: Gold Street, town centre.

Having merged with the well-known bar The Wedgwood in the heart of the town centre, you get the best of both worlds when you visit Alberto’s Italian. Location: Abington Street, town centre.

With the warm weather on the approach, you may want to make the most of La Pazienza’s outdoor seating area while enjoying your authentic Italian meal. Location: Wellingborough Road, town centre.

