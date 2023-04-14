8 authentic and independent restaurants to visit for Italian food in Northampton
You can’t go wrong with a hearty Italian meal
As the weekend is finally here, you are probably looking for your next location for a meal out with family and friends in Northampton.
To make it just that little bit easier to pick between the many venues in the town, why not take a look through these eight restaurants offering Italian food?
Whether you opt for a pasta dish or a good old pizza, you cannot go wrong with Italian cuisine as there is guaranteed to be something for everyone.
So what are you waiting for? It’s time to make your reservation.
Here are 8 authentic and independent restaurants to visit for Italian food in Northampton…