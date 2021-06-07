22 pictures from the inaugural Northampton 10K race - can you spot yourself?

Runners took to the streets of Northampton yesterday (June 6) to participate in the inaugural Northampton 10km race.

The start and finish line was located at Sixfields stadium and the route took runners alongside the pitch and out to closed roads around Upton and Swan Valley.

Around 1,000 people of all different running abilities clocked up the miles on a warm and humid day to take part in the first event of its kind.

Organised by by RunThrough UK and supported by West Northamptonshire Council, the event also raised funds for Cobblers' community trust.

Below is a collection of pictures from the race. Find more pictures from the event here and here. Can you spot yourself or any friends, relatives or loved ones?

1. The first Northampton 10K on June 6 where around 1,000 people took part. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Buy photo

