Tom, pictured, has been granted a £10,000 scholarship and had his £12,500 accommodation fees scrapped, which leaves around £25,000 left to cover.

A young Northampton actor is aiming to raise £25,000 to cover his fees after being accepted to a well-renowned American drama school.

Tom Marshall, 20, from Chapel Brampton, has currently raised £645 towards making his dream of attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts a reality.

After finding out he was one of around 20 people to be accepted from thousands of applicants, he said: “It was such a surreal feeling and has felt like a long time coming after Covid-19 stopped me from attending drama school in 2020.

“When the email came through, I ran upstairs and told my mum in disbelief.”

Finding out there were no student loans available to support him was a “kick in the teeth”.

“It was hard to take, but I’m very lucky to have my family's support - especially my mum,” he said.

Tom comes from a single parent household and he and his mum, Sarah Marshall, have been “hand-in-hand for the last 20 years”.

Sarah said: “I’m absolutely petrified of Tom moving away, but if I can get him to achieve his dream, nothing could make me happier.”

Despite his family’s generosity in helping him pay the first £4,000 instalment, along with him using his savings from work, they do not have the financial capacity to pay the “insurmountable” fees.

Tom has been granted a £10,000 scholarship and had his £12,500 accommodation fees scrapped, which leaves around £25,000 left to cover.

His payment plan has been extended so they can pay £4,500 a month, and they have three months left to raise the money.

The 20-year-old has always enjoyed entertainment, from singing Westlife on pub tables at the age of three, to auditioning at the Prince of Wales Theatre for his place at the drama school.

Tom says his former secondary school, Abbeyfield, has been a huge reason why he was able to go this far with acting - particularly teacher David Routledge.

To raise funds, Tom and his mum set up a GoFundMe page - but they say it was mainly targeted at businesses and organisations, but they are “very appreciative” of anyone who can donate, or simply wants to share or wish Tom luck.