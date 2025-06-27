13-year-old golfing sensation has had an ‘amazing year so far’ with ‘incredible milestones’ reached

A 13-year-old golfing sensation has had an “amazing year so far” with some “incredible milestones” under his belt as he continues to excel.

Josh Bland, from Bugbrooke, first hit a golf ball aged four and began taking it more seriously two years later.

He has amassed more than 23,000 Instagram followers as a result of his talent and has an impressive adult’s handicap of 2.8, which he achieved at just 12 years old.

Josh was recently named ‘National Sports Person of the Year’ by the United Learning Trust, which his father Dan Bland says is testament to Josh’s talent, dedication and hard work.

“I’m incredibly proud,” said Josh. “Golf is a huge part of my life, and to be recognised for the hard work and dedication I’ve put into the sport means a great deal.

“It’s a true honour to be acknowledged for doing something I love and, in my opinion, golf is the best sport in the world.”

The 13-year-old also recently won the Northamptonshire England Golf Schools U18s competition, having scored a 74 gross and winning by five shots. Remarkably, at 12 years old at the time, he is the youngest player to ever win the title.

The prodigy has been awarded a golf scholarship to the prestigious Stowe School, where he will begin as a student in September. His father praised him for making great strides both on and off the course.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about the year so far, Dan said: “It’s been overwhelming and amazing. Josh worked extremely hard through the winter for a good summer, and it’s taken off quicker than we expected.”

The most notable of Josh’s achievements this year was being the youngest ever winner of the Northamptonshire England Golf Schools U18s competition, especially as it was by five shots.

“We’re immensely proud and couldn’t believe it,” said Dan, who explained that Josh was among the final group to complete the course and around 100 people watched as he took the title.

He continued: “We’re just so proud of him in every way. He never ceases to amaze me. Especially at his age, with his discipline and motivation to play most days, he deserves everything he’s working on. No one deserves it more.”

Before his scholarship begins in September, Josh will compete up and down the country – including The Reid Trophy, which is the biggest event for golfers under the age of 14.

Josh is continually supported by Michael Jones Jewellers, who began sponsoring him as a young, local talent with a bright future ahead of him. This is continuing for the next year, and he is also sponsored by Cobra, Puma and Motocaddy.

For more information on Josh Bland’s progress as a golf prodigy, visit his Instagram page here.