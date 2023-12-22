Christmas is a time to bring the community together and this year Northampton did just that.
From affordable grottos enabling families to visit Santa who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to, to Christmas displays in aid of deserving charities, everyone has pulled together.
This year has also seen two Christmas celebrations for your furry friends, with adorable pictures shared over recent weeks on the Chronicle & Echo website.
Take a moment to appreciate what has taken place over the last two months, and the selfless individuals who have gone above and beyond to make this a special time of year for all.
Enjoy your round up of 13 wholesome Christmas activities that took place across Northampton to celebrate the festive season…
2. Driftwood Vintage Furniture’s free Christmas grotto
There was an “absolutely insane” response to a free Santa’s grotto hosted by Driftwood Vintage Furniture in Cecil Road on December 13 and 14. The free festivities started three years ago when business owner Phillip Lyman realised how expensive it had become for all families, but particularly those with many children, to visit a Santa’s grotto. As one of seven siblings, Phillip wanted to do something positive to help others and it was greatly appreciated by the community. Photo: Driftwood Vintage Furniture
3. Tudor Manor Day Nursery’s light switch on in memory of the owners’ father
Sisters Gemma Hewer and Becky Evans, who own the family-run Tudor Manor Day Nursery, continued their renowned Christmas light switch on in memory of their father – who started the tradition almost two decades ago in 2005. Up to 200 people were in attendance at this year’s light switch on, which is the third year Tudor Manor has invited the community to celebrate the occasion with them. Photo: Tudor Manor Day Nursery
4. Tree Buddy’s Andy the Elf was back delivering Christmas trees for a sixth year
A Christmas-loving couple returned for their sixth year of selling and delivering premium real trees across the county. The Tree Buddy was set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018, and the family loves everything about the festive season. They set the venture up with the aim of helping others, by taking a job off their lists in the run up to a busy time of year. ‘Andy the elf’ delivers all the trees, helping to keep the magic alive for children. Photo: The Tree Buddy