13 wholesome Christmas activities that took place across Northampton to celebrate the festive season

4 . Tree Buddy’s Andy the Elf was back delivering Christmas trees for a sixth year

A Christmas-loving couple returned for their sixth year of selling and delivering premium real trees across the county. The Tree Buddy was set up by husband and wife Andy and Kelly Cohen in 2018, and the family loves everything about the festive season. They set the venture up with the aim of helping others, by taking a job off their lists in the run up to a busy time of year. ‘Andy the elf’ delivers all the trees, helping to keep the magic alive for children. Photo: The Tree Buddy