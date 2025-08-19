12 pictures of how Northampton welcomed Women’s Rugby World Cup to town

By David Summers
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
Teams competing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup were given a warm, colourful and loud welcome to Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) greeted four of the international teams competing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup Women’s 2025 during a special ceremony held at Northampton Guildhall on Saturday August 16.

Players, coaches and staff from Ireland, Japan, South Africa and Brazil - who have all arrived in West Northamptonshire ahead of their matches on Sunday August 24, were greeted by WNC’s Chairman and leader alongside community representatives and partners, before exchanging gifts as a ‘gesture of friendship and shared sporting spirit’.

Celebrations in the Guildhall as the Women's Rugby World Cup arrives in town

Celebrations in the Guildhall as the Women's Rugby World Cup arrives in town Photo: Jamie Wooldridge

An official ceremony welcoming the teams to Northampton was held in The Guildhall

An official ceremony welcoming the teams to Northampton was held in The Guildhall Photo: Jamie Wooldridge

All smiles in Northampton as the teams were welcomed at The Guildhall

All smiles in Northampton as the teams were welcomed at The Guildhall Photo: Jamie Wooldridge

The teams were given a warm welcome to Northampton

The teams were given a warm welcome to Northampton Photo: Jamie Wooldridge

