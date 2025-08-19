12 pictures of how Northampton welcomed Women’s Rugby World Cup to town

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) greeted four of the international teams competing in the Women’s Rugby World Cup Women’s 2025 during a special ceremony held at Northampton Guildhall on Saturday August 16.

Players, coaches and staff from Ireland, Japan, South Africa and Brazil - who have all arrived in West Northamptonshire ahead of their matches on Sunday August 24, were greeted by WNC’s Chairman and leader alongside community representatives and partners, before exchanging gifts as a ‘gesture of friendship and shared sporting spirit’.