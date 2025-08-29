An 11-year-old boy from Northampton has cut his hair off after five years of growth for The Little Princess Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam had around 14 inches of hair cut off last Thursday August 21 at Demini Salon, and that will all be given to the charity to make a wig for a child or young person.

He has also been working hard to secure monetary donations as it costs £700 for donated hair to be turned into a wig – and he would love to complete the package for someone in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Adam’s mother Holly Stawarz who recommended that the 11-year-old donated his hair to The Little Princess Trust when he decided to cut it before he starts secondary school in September.

Adam had around 14 inches of hair cut off last Thursday August 21 at Demini Salon, and that will all be given to The Little Princess Trust to make a wig for a child or young person.

The family felt passionately that this charity makes wigs for little boys as well as little girls, and Holly is confident that any child would be pleased with a wig from Adam’s hair.

Adam was very calm ahead of the big change as he felt like he was going for a regular hair cut, but he was happy that his hair is going to make a difference to someone else.

When asked how they feel that Adam is over halfway to his fundraising target of £1,000, Holly said: “It’s fantastic and I’m really proud of him. We’re really grateful to everyone who has donated, including his tennis club, my work clients, and our family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be amazing to reach the target as it costs £700 to make one wig. We’d like to at least get to that amount and with the hair, that makes a complete wig. That will make a big difference to one person.”

For more information and to make a donation to Adam’s fundraiser in aid of The Little Princess Trust, visit the online fundraising page here.