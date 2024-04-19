10 drinking venues with extensive cocktail menus for you to try across Northampton

As the weekend is finally here, you might want to treat yourself to a couple of drinks with loved ones and there are plenty of places to choose from across Northampton.
Though there are many drinking venues dotted around the town, we have collated a round-up of 10 with extensive cocktail menus waiting to be tried.
And if you would prefer not to drink alcohol, there are mocktail alternatives available so you will not miss out on the fun.
If there are any venues you would like to see featured in future round-ups, email [email protected].
2. Velvet Room
Velvet Room is a vibrant cocktail and tapas bar at the heart of Northampton town centre, with a range of classic and modern flavours. The cocktail bases include vodka, whiskey, brandy, gin and rum. Happy hour is from 5pm until 7pm and again from 9.30pm until 12am each day. Standard cocktails are priced at two for £13 and premium cocktails are two for £14.50 during happy hour. Location: 31 St Giles’ Street, NN1 1JF. Photo: Velvet Room
3. The Optimist
The Optimist menu contains a variety of well-known cocktails you are likely to be familiar with. You can bring the party with a choice of two ‘partini sharers’ to enjoy between yourselves. Any two cocktails can be purchased for just £11.50 from Sunday to Thursday, but sharers and mocktails are not included. Location: 23-25 St Giles’ Street, NN1 1JA. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. Bridge 26 Bar & Bites
Bridge 26 Bar & Bites offers a social dining experience and has a dedicated cocktail menu, with a choice of classic, premium and theatrical options. They believe socialising and dancing is just as important as a quality food offering. The cocktail bases include vodka, whiskey, brandy, gin and rum. Standard cocktails are priced at two for £13 and premium cocktails are two for £14.50 all day everyday. Location: 26 Bridge Street, NN1 1NW. Photo: Bridge 26 Bar & Bites