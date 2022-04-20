Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following coach crash near Northampton town centre

Police have confirmed a pedestrian in her 30s was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a coach near Northampton town centre on Tuesday (April 19).

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following the collision at the junction of the A508 Barrack Road and St Georges Avenue shortly before 1pm.

It is understood a red Volvo Plaxton coach travelling north from the town centre turned right into St Georges Avenue and collided with the female pedestrian.

Barrack Road was shut for about three hours on Tuesday as emergency services dealt with a crash

The victim was flown to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision.”