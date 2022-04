Police are dealing with an incident which has partly blocked Barrack Road near to Northampton town centre on Tuesday afternoon (April 19).

The A508 is partially closed both ways near St George’s Avenue while emergency services deal with a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

It is understood the crash happened at 1.05pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are dealing with an incident which is affecting traffic on the A508 Barrack Road, near Northampton town centre.