I speak to Northampton business owners everyday – here are three hidden gems you need to know about

I have the pleasure of speaking to the business owners of Northampton everyday, and here are three hidden gems that you need to know about.

Having recently shared seven of my favourite independent businesses, now comes the time to share some hidden treasures that may not be on your radar.

We are lucky to have so many wonderful and innovative businesses in our town, who continue to fight through times of uncertainty and financial hardship to serve their community.

It takes guts, hard work and determination to take the leap, start a business and ensure it withstands the test of time – and these independents have that in abundance.

We are pleased that these business owners have previously shared their stories with the Chronicle & Echo, and they deserve your support to ensure their successful futures. Let’s take a look…

La Trattoria

Native Italian Davide Occhiuzzi proudly opened his first restaurant and bar La Trattoria in College Street Mews in May 2023.

The venue serves freshly prepared pasta dishes inspired by Davide’s home region Abruzzo from Tuesday to Saturday every week.

College Street Mews is tucked away at the heart of Northampton town centre and College Street Mews is certainly a hidden gem, joined by a number of other independent shops as neighbours too.

Davide has worked in the hospitality industry since around the age of 14, as it runs in his family with his father being heavily involved in a number of restaurants and cafes in Italy.

He moved to England in his twenties and worked in Michelin star venues and fine dining eateries in London for two decades.

The highly experienced chef believes nothing beats the taste of handcrafted pasta, prepared with love and care.

Lyss & Vay Candle Co.

Next up is Lyss & Vay Candle Co., a luxury and cruelty-free candle company located at the heart of Far Cotton in St Leonard’s Road.

The business was launched in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 by Janene Francis, who worked in the corporate property industry for around two decades prior to then.

After ordering a candle making kit to pass the time and develop a hobby during lockdown, this saw Janene quit her career just a few months later to establish a full-time business hand pouring soy candles.

This business is definitely a hidden gem as you may not have known it replaced Love Your Presence in St Leonard’s Road in March.

Janene knew it was the right time to take the next step and open her first bricks and mortar store, especially as the unique venture is the only candle shop in Northampton.

T’s Coffee

T’s Coffee is consistently described as a hidden gem outdoor events and walking destination, which is open to the Northampton community during the spring and summer months.

Located at the old Pitsford Quarry in Harborough Road, the business is becoming increasingly known for its mini markets, craft fairs and charity events, such as Dog Fest in aid of Animals In Need Northamptonshire.

The coffee shop was taken over by the owners of The Courtyard Creperie more than a year ago, after Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley first started popping up there two years prior.

Last year, the outdoor space underwent a successful transformation and expansion which was well-received by visitors.

The growing roster of events had outgrown the T’s Coffee space and landowners The Bennie Group made the generous decision to improve it.

Is there a hidden gem business you would like to see featured in the Northampton Chronicle & Echo? Email [email protected] with more information.