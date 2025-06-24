I’ve lived in Northampton most of my life – here are seven of my favourite independent businesses

2 . Feather Robins Gifts

Lindsey Scott-Walker runs Feather Robins Gifts in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, which has been open since May 2024. The business was established in September 2022 and this quirky gift shop is filled to the brim with an eclectic mix of items for all occasions. There is so much to look at in store that you never know where to start. You can be guaranteed to be met with a smile and a lovely conversation when you pay a visit to Feather Robins Gifts. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds