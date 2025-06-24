I’ve lived in Northampton most of my life – here are seven of my favourite independent businesses

We are lucky to have so many wonderful and innovative businesses in our town, who continue to fight through times of uncertainty and financial hardship to serve their community.
It takes something truly special to withstand the test of time, and the following seven businesses have impressively built loyal customer bases that stand by them through thick and thin.
And that includes me, as I see the hard work, dedication and innovation that these business owners display and I follow them closely as a loyal customer myself. So let’s take a look…
Is there an independent business you would like to see featured in the Northampton Chronicle & Echo? Email [email protected] with more information.
1. I’ve lived in Northampton for most of my life and here are seven of my favourite independent businesses
Have any of your favourites featured among this list? Photo: National World
2. Feather Robins Gifts
Lindsey Scott-Walker runs Feather Robins Gifts in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, which has been open since May 2024. The business was established in September 2022 and this quirky gift shop is filled to the brim with an eclectic mix of items for all occasions. There is so much to look at in store that you never know where to start. You can be guaranteed to be met with a smile and a lovely conversation when you pay a visit to Feather Robins Gifts. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. Made by Millie
Millie Judd set up Made by Millie five years ago and this venture began with baking for loved ones as a pick-me-up during the first lockdown. The business has impressively continued to gain traction, and I am a massive fan of the themed boxes of cookies – particularly at Christmas time as a festive treat for my family. I continue to see Millie at events and markets throughout the year and we can never resist one of her gooey, melt-in-the-mouth cookies. Photo: Made by Millie
4. The Breathe In Space
The Breathe In Space, located in Welford Road, Kingsthorpe, is a studio providing yoga classes and a holistic centre for all kinds of wellness treatments. This venture was founded by Jo Moore-Occhiuzzi, who has created a welcoming community that I am proud to have been part of since September 2023. Attending yoga sessions at The Breathe In Space has become an integral part of my weekly routine and I could not recommend it more. Photo: The Breathe In Space
