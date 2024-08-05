One person taken to hospital following 'medical emergency' at hotel in Northampton
Five fire crews, police officers and ambulances were positioned outside the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, on Sunday evening (August 4).
According to eyewitnesses, the aerial ladder from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was up and just before 10pm, several stretchers were seen being taken into the hotel.
Today (Monday August 5), East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has confirmed they were responding to reports of a medical emergency and one person was taken to hospital.
A spokeswoman for EMAS said: “We received a call at 8.21pm on Sunday August 4 to a private address in Northampton. The caller reported a medical emergency.
"We sent a number of resources including a paramedic in an ambulance car and two crewed ambulances.
"We transported one patient to Northampton General Hospital.”
Both Northamptonshire Police and NFRS confirmed they were called to assist EMAS.
