Multiple ambulance, police and fire crews outside well known hotel in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Northampton town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple fire crews, police and ambulances are positioned outside the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, Northampton this evening (Sunday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five fire crews have been spotted at the scene of the incident along with crews from Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Multiple crews from police, fire and ambulance are at the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, Northampton on Sunday evening

Paramedics appear to be on standby with stretchers, according to eye witnesses at the scene this evening.

The aerial ladder from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has also gone up.

Just before 10pm, several stretchers were seen being taken into the hotel.

Northamptonshire Police and Northants Fire and Rescue and Service have been contacted for comment.