Multiple ambulance, police and fire crews outside well known hotel in Northampton

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 4th Aug 2024, 22:17 GMT
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Northampton town centre.

UPDATE: One person was taken to hospital, following a “medial emergency”.

Multiple fire crews, police and ambulances are positioned outside the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, Northampton this evening (Sunday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five fire crews have been spotted at the scene of the incident along with crews from Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Multiple crews from police, fire and ambulance are at the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, Northampton on Sunday eveningMultiple crews from police, fire and ambulance are at the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, Northampton on Sunday evening
Multiple crews from police, fire and ambulance are at the Grafton Rooms in Grafton Street, Northampton on Sunday evening

Paramedics appear to be on standby with stretchers, according to eye witnesses at the scene this evening.

The aerial ladder from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service has also gone up.

Just before 10pm, several stretchers were seen being taken into the hotel.

Northamptonshire Police and Northants Fire and Rescue and Service have been contacted for comment.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice