Northampton warehouse plans approved despite concerns over 'negative impact' on nearby listed building

A new distribution and storage warehouse has been granted planning permission, despite concerns that it could have a ‘negative impact’ on the setting of the nearby Tithe Barns.

More than 30 residents, Hunsbury Meadows Parish Council and Upton ward councillor Brian Sergeant had objected to the application for the unit from Aviva Life & Pensions (UK) Limited.

They all objected on the grounds of the loss of a Victorian farmhouse that would be demolished to make way for the development, and that it would spoil the setting of the neighbouring grade II listed Tithe Barns, which date back to the 17th century.

But members of Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee didn’t feel the objections were sufficient to refuse permission, and duly gave the application the green light last night (February 19) at The Guildhall.

The site, which is adjacent to the M1 motorway on Tithe Barn Way, is undeveloped, with surrounding land acting as commercial areas for Pineham and Swan Valley.

Hunsbury Meadows Parish Council, in its representation to the borough council, states: “The site is one of the heritage assets of the parish and, as a consequence, the loss of the farmhouse and potential impact on the barns is not acceptable.”

But planning officers said the farmhouse did not benefit from any form of statutory protection, adding that ‘its potential retention is not a matter that can be given a significant amount of weight in this instance’.

Councillor Matt Golby, a member of the planning committee, also pointed out that Historic England had declined to raise any comments when it was consulted over the application.

Prior to supporting the application, he said: “We acknowledge there are some sensitivities, but the fact that there are no observations from Historic England is quite telling. They are the barometer for me."

Neighbours who objected to the scheme also complained that when Swan Valley was originally planned, it was not envisaged that the site would be developed for warehousing. But borough council planning officers said it been identified for commercial development within the Northampton Local Plan.

Members of the committee agreed to give the application outline planning approval, but all matters such as layout and scale - with the exception of access, which was approved as part of the application - will come back to the committee for approval at a later date.

The warehousing would be either arranged as a larger building, or two, smaller units.

Peter Bovill, from Montagu Evans, the agents speaking on behalf of the applicants Aviva Life & Pensions, told the committee: "We're confident this can be built quickly with minimal impact on neighbours."