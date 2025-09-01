Watch the moment a Northampton dad saves his son from falling into a canal in Venice.

A quick-thinking dad saved his young son from tumbling into a Venice canal - only to end up taking the plunge himself.

Oleg Cociu, 40, was on holiday with his five-year-old son Matthew in Venice, Italy, in July.

While walking along a canal, Oleg began swinging Matthew over the edge for fun.

Suddenly, he lost his balance, but his quick reflexes kicked in.

He managed to push Matthew safely back onto the bank while he himself toppled straight into the water.

Oleg, who lives in Northampton, East Midlands, UK, said: "My wife was filming us and just happened to catch the moment.

"I realised I was losing balance, so I focused on making sure Matthew didn’t fall in.

"Luckily, no one was hurt, and even my phone survived, thanks to being water-resistant."