Five-year-old to take on charity fun run for Northamptonshire health charity

By Beth Virgin
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 14:30 BST
Last year supporting his mum in the half marathonplaceholder image
Last year supporting his mum in the half marathon
Next month, five-year-old Freddie will be swapping playtime for running shoes as he takes on a three-mile charity fun run alongside his mum to raise money for Northamptonshire Health Charity. The fundraiser will support the children’s wards at Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

Despite his young age, Freddie is determined to make a difference for local families and the hospital that plays such an important role in the community. His mum, who will proudly run by his side, described the challenge as “a chance to give back to the incredible staff who do so much for children every day.”

Supporters have already begun rallying behind Freddie’s effort, with messages of encouragement celebrating his big-hearted initiative.

The family is inviting anyone who wishes to contribute to Freddie’s fundraising total to make a small donation. “Every pound truly makes a difference,” they said.

Freddie as a baby in hospital with the gifts he received from the charityplaceholder image
Freddie as a baby in hospital with the gifts he received from the charity

As Freddie prepares for the big day, his family hopes the community will continue to cheer him on as he takes “little steps for a big cause.”

