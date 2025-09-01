Five-year-old to take on charity fun run for Northamptonshire health charity
Despite his young age, Freddie is determined to make a difference for local families and the hospital that plays such an important role in the community. His mum, who will proudly run by his side, described the challenge as “a chance to give back to the incredible staff who do so much for children every day.”
Supporters have already begun rallying behind Freddie’s effort, with messages of encouragement celebrating his big-hearted initiative.
The family is inviting anyone who wishes to contribute to Freddie’s fundraising total to make a small donation. “Every pound truly makes a difference,” they said.
https://etchrock.com/pf/the-amazing-northampton-run-2/northamptonshire-health-charity/beth-virgin
As Freddie prepares for the big day, his family hopes the community will continue to cheer him on as he takes “little steps for a big cause.”