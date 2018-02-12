Northampton music lover reunited with stolen iPod after appealing for its return

The music lover who had her battered, 10-year-old iPod stolen from her car has been reunited with her treasured device.

Danielle Mills, 24, contacted the Chron last week to share her story and appeal to the thief to return her 2nd generation iPod Touch because of its sentimental value to her by virtue of it storing her entire music collection around 9,000 songs and several family photos.

On Sunday, Danielle was ecstatic when a member of the public returned her iPod, which was taken from her car in Duston, after finding it in College Street car park.

It may have had its photo albums deleted, but Danielle's music collection remained intact.

"Guess who got their baby back," Danielle wrote in a Facebook post.

"Thank you so much to every single person that shared my posts, and a massive thank you to the Chronicle and Echo for writing an article about it, raising awareness, meaning that the wonderful lady who found my iPod could return it back to me!"

"Unfortunately some delightful individual has wiped my photos, but thankfully the miracle iPod still lives on with my 10 years worth of music! Thank you!"