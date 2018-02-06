Music lover from Northampton appeals to thief who stole her battered iPod to return device because of its sentimental value

A music lover who had her 10-year-old iPod stolen from her car in Duston has appealed for the thief to return it because of its great sentimental value to her.

Danielle Mills, 24, woke up on Monday (February 5) to find her car had been broken into while parked in Galileo Close, Duston.

This pair of Tom Ford sunglasses was also stolen from Ms Mills' car

As well as taking the 2nd generation iPod Touch, a £300 pair of sunglasses was also stolen but Ms Mills said she only cares about her iPod.

"It's absolutely battered, has a cracked screen and it only works if it's plugged in," said 24-year-old Ms Mills.

"I can't see what someone would want it for."

She added: "I've had it for 10 years, it's got everything on there."

Former grid girl Danielle used this as the background image of the stolen iPod

The police advised Ms Mills to look for the black and silver iPod in nearby bushes in case it had been ditched by the thief, given its worn-down state.

Ms Mills, a former grid girl and a self-confessed music lover, estimates she has lost around 9,000 tracks which date back a decade.

And because it is an older model of iPod she was able to continuously add to her music collection over time.

It was even dubbed a "miracle iPod" by a Curry's worker after Ms Mills bought a new computer which, unexpectedly, did not wipe the entire contents of the gadget after syncing it with iTunes.

The iPod was of sentimental value to Ms Mills not only because of the extensive collection of songs on it and the nostalgia attached to the tracks, but also because it stored family photos which included some of her late grandfather, and pictures of her little brothers when they were younger.

The car was broken into at some point between 4:25pm on Sunday, February 4, and 9:15am on Monday, February 5.

If you would like to return the stolen iPod you can post it to: Chronicle & Echo, Albert House, Victoria Street, Northampton, NN1 3NR.