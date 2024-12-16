Northampton General Hospital announced their ROSE Awards for outstanding therapist, healthcare assistant and plaster technician

A healthcare assistant, trainee plaster technician, and a physiotherapist have won Northampton General Hospital ROSE Awards for the way they create outstanding care for patients and support for their colleagues.

Sam Loney, a healthcare assistant on Compton Ward, was nominated for supporting a patient who had mental and physical health issues. Her nomination reads:

“Sam was nominated by a patient on Compton ward who was recovering from a knee replacement. She wrote that Sam massively supported her by taking her under her wing to encourage her to keep going with little walks around the ward.

“The patient stated that she had poor mental health and the difference with Sam assisting helped distract her from her complex health issues.

Samantha with award and some of the senior nursing team.

“Sam often did this by using her own breaks to keep her focused and she wanted to give a massive thank you as she says you have a heart of gold.”

Samantha Harding, a Trainee Plaster Technician in the Fracture Clinic, was nominated by her nursing colleague Thomas Coates. Her nomination reads:

“Sam has the unique ability to reach out and engage people of all backgrounds, younger or older no matter what the background and is instantly able to get to an individual’s level and make them feel relaxed when undergoing clinical procedures.

“Her no-nonsense and salt-of-the-earth whit and sense humour is utilised to perfection in the treatment room and through the use of this Sam has turned many a frown upside down and brings joy to the department and to the patients.

Sam Loney with some of the senior nursing team at NGH

“Sam cares deeply about her patients and has a personal stake in promoting their health and well-being, she never forgets a face and the details of patients’ lives which comforts patients immensely especially when patients are required to attend multiple appointments in the treatment room. Sam upholds and exceeds our trust values, not because she consciously thinks about it but because it comes naturally to her to be that way.”

Physiotherapist Anya Mejer was nominated by her colleague Catherine Heslin who is Clinical Lead Physiotherapist for Respiratory and Critical Care. Her nomination reads:

“Anya has gone above and beyond when treating a patient who stepped down from critical care. He was referred to various rehabilitation centres and declined as it was felt his needs could not be met. She escalated concerns and advocated for her patient above and beyond her role which ensured he was eventually discharged to an appropriate centre. She built a fantastic rapport with this and many other patients, finding common ground with whoever she meets including all members of the team.”

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Physiotherapist Anya Mejer was nominated by her colleague Catherine Heslin.

NGH’s Interim Director of Nursing, Jo Smith, said: “Our ROSE Award winners have demonstrated their commitment to providing the best possible care for the patients and colleagues they work with.

“They embody UHN’s University core values and demonstrate how important it is to people to receive a personalised approach to their care.

“They offer an opportunity to recognise the fantastic work colleagues in Allied Health Professional, Healthcare Assistant, Midwifery Support Workers, Admin and Clerical staff and non-registered roles offer to the organisation.

“I would like to thank colleagues and patients who have nominated our recipients and encourage others to consider submitting in future rounds.”

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

To nominate someone for a ROSE Award go to: https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/ROSE-awards.aspx