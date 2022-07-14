Northampton cyclist seriously injured after collision with stationary vehicles

Police have confirmed a Northampton man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his cycle collided with three stationary vehicles.
Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following the crash on the A508 London Road at around 7pm on Wednesday (July 13).
Emergency services shut the road for around three hours to deal with the incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The cyclist, for reasons not yet known, collided with three stationary vehicles – a red VW Transport, grey Vauxhall Mokka and blue Dacia Sandero.
“A man in his 50s from Northampton, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
“Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or has dashcam footage of the collision or the cyclist prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000404310.