UPDATED: Emergency services were at the scene of an incident in London Road, Northampton on Wednesday evening (July 13).

Eye-witnesses told the Chronicle & Echo that a crash was believed to have involved a cyclist.

Northamptonshire Police issued an appeal for witnesses on Thursday (July 14) confirming the collision at 7pm involved “a red 'Specialized' pedal cycle”.

At around 7.30pm, an air ambulance was seen arriving at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit tweeted at around 8.30pm: “Our team are in attendance at a serious collision on London Road Please avoid the area whilst we work.”

London Road re-opened at around 10pm.