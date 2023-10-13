Northampton Community Transport launches “POWER THE RED” fundraising appeal to coincide with CT Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Explains Rafal Piecha, NCT Manager at the charity: “Our red minibuses provide essential transport for individuals in Northampton who cannot access public transport because of impaired mobility or disability. A lifeline for many, enabling housebound residents to enjoy a level of independence, choice and freedom.”

NCT has over 1000 members and the minibuses make over 450 journeys per week. The minibuses can accommodate wheelchairs and scooters and offer weekly trips to most major supermarkets, transport to medical appointments and day care as well as visits to family and friends. Alongside the minibuses NCT runs a Car Scheme with our team of voluntary drivers taking members to their medical appointments in their cars.

“Over the last couple of years my mum has been using the minibus service for shopping once a week and occasionally for organised social outings. They will be taking her for her Covid and flu jabs next week. I live locally but work shifts and can’t always be available to take her to places, so knowing that she has access to these services is fantastic. It’s a brilliant scheme and I’m really grateful to the volunteers.” Zoe, parent of a NCT member.

Northampton Community Transport

Local Authority and other grants are limited and ever decreasing and contribute only a proportion of what is needed to build the service and reach more people. NCT relies on donations from the public to cover the shortfall and ensure their much-needed services continue to support the vulnerable in communities across Northampton.

To make a one off or regular donation click on the links below:

Power The Red

Northampton Community Transport is part of Voluntary Impact Northampton and operates a fleet of minibuses driven by employed drivers under the Northampton Door to Door Service (NDDS) and a Northampton Volunteer Car Scheme (NVCS) operated by volunteers using their own cars.

Community Transport Week is a week-long celebration of the impact of local, non-profit transport projects and services across the UK, which is being led by the Community Transport Association (CTA). Between 16th and 23rd October 2023, communities across the UK will celebrate the vital role and inspiring work of Community Transport in helping millions of people to stay independent, participate in their communities and access essential public services and employment.

www.voluntaryimpact.org.uk/support/volunteer-car-scheme/

www.facebook.com/NorthamptonCommunityTransport