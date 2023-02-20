Northampton Casuals RFC celebrates new-look kit shop thanks to generous support

Northampton Casuals’ brand new kit shop facility has been officially opened.

Tessa Darby from Wendy Fair Markets, who donated the base unit, and Matthew Abraham from FormFive who completed the conversion and refurbishment, were both in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President of the club, Clive Abraham thanked both of the sponsors at the opening, saying: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of Tessa who provided the base unit and to FormFive who offered to refurbish it for us, we now have a very professional kit shop at Casuals.

“This is an impressive new facility, and is already increasing our revenue from kit sales. This is a vital source of income - and generosity like that shown by our sponsors really helps grassroots rugby clubs like ours to survive and thrive.”

Matthew Abraham, Director at FormFive commented: “We feel it is important to support our local area and help those who provide for the wider community. The Casuals plays a big part in young development as well as a setting where communities grow. We hope the new club shop provides an income and high level of service to the club well into the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tessa Darby added that “Wendy Fair Markets was delighted to donate the unit when it became redundant, and to breathe new life into the club kit shop.”

Finished with external cladding, the kit shop at Casuals is now a smart retail space which is easily accessible, practical and enticing!