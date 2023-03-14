News you can trust since 1931
No-one was injured in Northampton General Hospital fire, bosses confirm

The fire happened in an area not used for patient care

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:28 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 08:30 GMT

Hospital bosses have confirmed no-one was injured in a fire at Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to the Cliftonville site just before 2pm on Monday (March 13) following reports of a fire on the ground floor of the hospital.

At least eight fire engines were at the scene and firefighters in breathing apparatus were present for around two hours. Some patients had been moved as precaution

Firefighters were called to Northampton General Hospital on Monday March 13.
Heidi Smoult hospital CEO said on Monday night: "We would like to thank @northantsfire for their support today in extinguishing a fire in an area of the hospital not used for patient care and in making the area safe.

"I would like to thank our teams for their support and teamwork they have shown to each other during this time and for their safe movement of patients.

“No-one was injured in the fire, and a small number of patients were moved as a precaution.

"Ward visiting is continuing as normal tonight and visitors will be directed by our staff to areas where patients have been temporarily relocated. We apologise to any families who have been inconvenienced by today’s events and will provide further updates soon.”

Staff told our reporter at the scene the incident happened in Spencer Ward and that it smelt like “burned plastic”.

NFRS tweeted at 4.15pm on Monday: “The incident at Northampton General Hospital is now under control and we are withdrawing our firefighters that are wearing breathing apparatus.

“We will remain on the scene until the incident is safely concluded.”

NFRS has been contacted for further comment.

