Firefighters attend blaze at Northampton General Hospital as part of building evacuated

Firefighters were called to Northampton General Hospital (NGH) after a fire broke out.

Parts of the Cliftonville site have been evacuated and some patients have been moved, as a precaution, this afternoon (Monday March 13) due to a fire incident.

According to NGH, the fire has now been put out (as of 3.45pm), but members of the public are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

A fire has broken out at Northampton General Hospital.

The hospital also says all staff and patients are safe.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Six fire engines are currently attending an ongoing incident at Northampton General Hospital in the town centre.

“Crews were called shortly before 2pm to reports of a fire on the ground floor of the hospital. Parts of the building are being evacuated as a precaution while firefighters use hose reel jets.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area around the General Hospital if they can.”

Our reporter at the scene says smoke is visible in the area. An employee said the building smells like “burnt plastic”.

An NGH spokesman added: “We are currently being supported by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue following a fire in one of our hospital buildings.

“While the fire is not in a patient area, we have moved some of our patients as a precaution.

“All staff and patients are safe and the fire has been put out.”