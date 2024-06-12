New Northamptonshire firefighters celebrate Passing Out parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest intake of wholetime firefighters for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have completed an intense period of training with their Passing Out parade at the Fire Service College.

The 12 new apprentices had been welcomed to the Service back in April and underwent a two-week induction course in Northamptonshire before attending the College, which is in Moreton-in-Marsh.

They have since been put through a comprehensive eight-week training package that tested them on the new skills they have learned, including how to use breathing apparatus, put out different types of fires and deal with hazardous materials.

This culminated in their Passing Out parade on Thursday (June 6), where they were joined by family and friends to celebrate.

The 12 new Northamptonshire Fire recruits celebrate their Passing Out parade

Watching on and congratulating them on their achievements in person were new Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson and new Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone.

One of the recruits to graduate from the Fire Service College was Josh Block, who was also presented with the Silver Axe for ‘Best New Recruit’ as voted for by the College instructors.

Josh, aged 33 from Desborough, attended a 'Have A Go Day' at his local station in Corby last summer, and from there wanted to become a firefighter full-time, having been a self-employed electrician beforehand.

He said: “The past eight weeks at the College have been absolutely fantastic and I’ve learned so much. It’s incredible to think I only met the rest of the group a few weeks ago, and how close we are now as a result of this experience - none of us would have reached this point without the help of all our colleagues.

New fire recruits took part in a mock oil rig fire exercise at the Fire Service College

“The Passing Out parade was an immensely proud moment for me. It’s been a tough eight weeks and I’ve been away from my family throughout that, so there’s a real sense of achievement, and it was wonderful to have my family there at the parade.”

Josh will now be posted to his new position at Moulton Fire Station in July and can’t wait to get started.

He added: “I’m just looking forward to fully submerging myself in every aspect of the job. It’s all new to me, so I just want to get to the Station and learn from the people who have been doing the job and getting stuck into it all.

“Being a firefighter allows me to give back to my local area and I’m looking forward to the community outreach it will have. I remember when the Fire Service came to school or they were at the local fete – it was always amazing to see them, and hopefully I’ll now be able to help inspire the next generation of firefighters.”

Josh Block is presented with the Silver Axe award by CFO Nikki Watson (left) and PFCC Danielle Stone

For Chief Fire Officer Nikki Watson, this was the first set of new recruits under her leadership.

She said: “I’ve had a long career in the emergency services, and so I know from experience what a proud moment it is when you get your first posting.

“This will be the next step for our new recruits following their training at the College. Having spoken to them I know they can’t wait to get started on their Watch, and what is clear is how passionate they are about helping people.

“I’m sure they are going to make very valuable contributions in the communities in which they will serve, and I hope they all go on to have long and happy careers with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

New recruits took part in a mock fire exercise at the Fire Service College

Danielle Stone, the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “It’s really inspiring to come and visit the Fire Service College for the first time and see our new firefighters at their Passing Out Parade at the beginning of their career of public service.

“The new recruits have put a lot of hard work in to reach this stage, and I’m sure they are going to find their new careers in keeping our residents safe very rewarding. I wish them all the best for the future.”

The 12 firefighters to pass out at the College were Josh Block, Adam Cator, Lucy Craddock, Tamas Fazekas, Harry Lee-Smith, Ross Lyons, Selina Scott, Thomas Sheppard, Robert Shipman, Mitchell Sloan, Kirsty Smith and Fiona Vaughan.

