Twelve new firefighters welcomed to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has welcomed twelve new wholetime firefighters to the Service.

The new firefighters have completed a two-week induction to the service where they were given the opportunity to learn about the organisation by spending time with different departments, including Prevention, Protection and Business Services.

The new recruits have now gone to the Fire Service College in the Cotswolds, where they will spend eight weeks learning firefighting skills including how to use breathing apparatus, put out different types of fires, and deal with hazardous materials.

Once they have finished the intensive training course at the College, they will have a Passing Out Parade before returning for three weeks further training in the county, where they will then be posted to a Watch at one of the stations across Northamptonshire.

The new intake has been under the watchful eye of Station Commander Richard Walding, who looks after the Firefighter Development Programme for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

He said: “It has been fantastic to work with our latest cohort of firefighters and help them settle into their new roles with us.

“I am looking forward to seeing how they all progress during their time at the Fire Service College and learn the crucial practical skills needed to be a firefighter.

“Being a firefighter is an extremely rewarding profession and I hope that they all have long and successful careers with us at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

Tamas Fazekas, 31, decided he wanted to join the fire service after helping save a teenage boy from the water in June 2023.

“After the incident, I decided I wanted a change of career and after driving past Corby Fire Station I noticed that they were recruiting firefighters, it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

Tamas has worked in warehouses previously but is looking forward to a change in career path.

“Firefighting is a job that is bigger than all of us, so I really feel like I am serving a purpose and giving something back to the community.”

“We have been provided with lots of information which has been really useful to give us a wider understanding of how the Service operates.