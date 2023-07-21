New equipment for Community Stroke Team thanks to donation from Northampton Conservative Club

The money they raised has funded 20 x E Stim Machines and 2 x PACE FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) Kits which are already making a massive difference to the care the team provides to stroke patients in the local community.

The community stroke team provides a stroke rehabilitation service driven by highly skilled clinicians consisting of occupational and speech and language therapists, physiotherapists, nurses and rehabilitation assistants. After they are discharged from the hospital, members of the team visit a patient in their own home, working with them to develop a rehabilitation programme.

Together with the Club Chair, Andrew Lewer MP presented the money they raised to Jane Bennett and her colleagues, Rob and Tracey from the community team at a special function held in May. They took samples of the equipment to demonstrate how each is used with patients and how having more available enhances patient care and experience.

Andrew Lewer MP with the local Conservative Club Chair presented funds raised to NGH staff

Jane Bennett, Highly Specialist Physiotherapist said, “There was palpable excitement when the E-stim devices were given out, with staff knowing that they would be able to use E-stim in a timelier way to facilitate their patients’ treatment."

E-stim machines can decrease pain and inflammation, improve circulation, and help muscles contract properly. The FES kits allow muscles that have been paralysed or partially paralysed by a stroke to move again. Jane added that one of the physios said, “It’s made life so much easier already, just being able to access the equipment straight away, rather than having to try and locate a machine before I can assess."

Community Fundraiser, Michelle Leighton said, “We would like to send a huge thank you to all of the Northampton Conservative Club members for helping to raise these funds last year and for making such a big difference to stroke survivors across the whole county.”

