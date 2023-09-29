News you can trust since 1931
Moulton care home residents collect food and garden resources as part of Harvest Festival

A Harvest Festival service was held earlier this week
By Georgina McDonaldContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
On Wednesday (September 27), Ashurst Mews Care Home in Moulton held its Harvest Festival service.

The service was for residents, staff, family, friends and the local community to join in, catch up and say a Harvest Prayer together. Georgina, the wellbeing and activity coordinator at the home, led the service, alongside Jeanette who is a resident at Ashurst Mews, who read an autumn poem.

The staff, residents and families have been collecting non-perishable items over the course of the month to donate to their local community fridge. The home say its is charity that they work closely with and are planning to volunteer at in the future.

    As as home they are proud to have not only supported the community fridge but also Moulton Primary School by donating garden resources and books for the children and breakfast pastries made by their head chef Keeley, for the hard working staff to enjoy.