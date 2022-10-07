Mobility scooter user taken to hospital after collision with bin lorry in Northampton

A man on a mobility scooter was taken to hospital after a collision with a bin lorry in Northampton on Friday morning (October 7).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened at 6.10am in Kingsthorpe Road, at the junction with Balfour Road, leading to delays to traffic on the A508.

A spokesman added: “Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital, although it does not appear he was seriously injured.”

