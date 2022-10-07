Mobility scooter user taken to hospital after collision with bin lorry in Northampton
Paramedics called to 6am incident in Kingsthorpe
A man on a mobility scooter was taken to hospital after a collision with a bin lorry in Northampton on Friday morning (October 7).
Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident happened at 6.10am in Kingsthorpe Road, at the junction with Balfour Road, leading to delays to traffic on the A508.
A spokesman added: “Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics attended and the man was taken to hospital, although it does not appear he was seriously injured.”
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Mail worker in Northampton speaks out claiming he has been 'ostracized' for crossing strikers' picket line
-
2
Rush-hour queues on Northampton ring road while fire crews mop up BEER from overturned lorry
-
3
Police ‘taking action’ over issues in Northamptonshire village following Home Office hotel takeover
Traffic was snarled up across town during Friday’s morning rush hour as over-running roadworks between junctions 16 and 15a caused tailbacks of up to five miles on the M1.
Drivers attempting to get around the queues then ran into a beer lorry which had overturned in Danes Camp Way, blocking part of the ring road between Swan Valley, Sixfields and Hunsbury while fire crews mopped up the spillage.