News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rush-hour queues on Northampton ring road while fire crews mop up BEER from overturned lorry

Drivers warned to avoid area for the next couple of hours

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:18 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 8:52 am

Emergency services are warning drivers to avoid a busy part of the Northampton ring road during Friday’s morning rush hour while they mop up a spillage from an overturned BEER TANKER.

The incident is causing major congestion on Danes Camp Way, near to Hunsbury Hill, and Upton Valley Way.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said at 7am: “Thankfully no one is injured but motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next couple of hours while cleaning work takes place.”

Emergency services are dealing with an overturned tanker on Danes Camp Way in Northampton and warning motorists to avoid the area

Most Popular

Queues across town are being made worse by overrunning roadworks which led to six-mile queues on the M1 between junction 17 and 15 earlier on Friday.

BeerNorthamptonEmergency services