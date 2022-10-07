Rush-hour queues on Northampton ring road while fire crews mop up BEER from overturned lorry

Emergency services are warning drivers to avoid a busy part of the Northampton ring road during Friday’s morning rush hour while they mop up a spillage from an overturned BEER TANKER.

The incident is causing major congestion on Danes Camp Way, near to Hunsbury Hill, and Upton Valley Way.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said at 7am: “Thankfully no one is injured but motorists are advised to avoid the area for the next couple of hours while cleaning work takes place.”

