A man suffered from a burn after a fire broke out in a disused toilet block in a Northampton park, the fire service has confirmed.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called today (Wednesday May 3) at 4.15am to reports of a fire by Abington Park at the junction of Park Avenue South and Wellingborough Road.

Park Avenue South was cordoned off to traffic, while firefighters dealt with the incident.

Some of the damage to the building in Abington Park.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “On arrival at the scene firefighters found building made up of a disused toilet block, shelter and former police box alight. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to get the flames under control and prevent fire spread.

"A man had been under the shelter at the time and suffered a minor burn to his hand whilst moving some possessions away from the fire. Crews remained at the scene damping down and clearing smoke with a ventilation fan until around 8.00am.

"The scene was then handed over to the police who have cordoned off an area surrounding the building due to the structure being unsafe. Police will remain at the scene this morning whilst a fire investigation is being carried out by police and fire investigators.”

The spokeswoman added that the cause of the blaze is currently “unknown”.