Road closed in Northampton as firefighters deal with blaze in park

Fire looks to have caused damage to building

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:28 BST

UPDATE: A man suffered a burn as a result of the fire.

A road has been closed to traffic this morning as firefighters deal with blaze at a building in a Northampton park.

Firefighters were called to Abington Park after reports of a fire at the police building, causing damage to the roof of the shelter.

Firefighters at the scene this morningFirefighters at the scene this morning
Park Avenue South has been taped off to traffic heading from the east.

There is no information as to the cause of the blaze at this stage.

Firefighters at the scene this morningFirefighters at the scene this morning
Some of the damage to the buildingSome of the damage to the building
Some of the damage to the buildingSome of the damage to the building
