A road has been closed to traffic this morning as firefighters deal with blaze at a building in a Northampton park.

Firefighters were called to Abington Park after reports of a fire at the police building, causing damage to the roof of the shelter.

Firefighters at the scene this morning

Park Avenue South has been taped off to traffic heading from the east.

There is no information as to the cause of the blaze at this stage.

Some of the damage to the building