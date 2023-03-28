News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
5 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Man in his 40s taken to hospital with serious head injuries following single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire

Police say a vehicle left the road – for unknown reasons – and collided with a telegraph pole

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:13 BST

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following a single vehicle collision in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened on the A428 between West Haddon and Crick, close to Crick Garden Centre, on Monday (March 27).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours.

The incident happened A428 between Crick and West Haddon.
The incident happened A428 between Crick and West Haddon.
The incident happened A428 between Crick and West Haddon.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 3.45pm yesterday (Monday, March 27), the driver of a blue Nissan Pulsar, for unknown reasons, left the road and collided with a telegraph pole.

“As a result of the collision, the driver – a man in his 40s from Milton Keynes - was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious head injuries.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision or the car travelling northbound along the A428 on dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000185346.

Northamptonshire PoliceNorthamptonshireEmergency services