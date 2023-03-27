News you can trust since 1931
Air ambulance called to collision in Northamptonshire as man treated for serious injuries

Police believe the incident involved one vehicle

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read

The air ambulance has been called to a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened just before 4pm today (Monday March 27) on the A428 near Crick Garden Centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the air ambulance landed nearby. Police say one man is being treated for serious injuries.

The air ambulance has been called to an incident in Northamptonshire.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened today at 3.50pm and is believed to involve one vehicle. A man is being treated for serious injuries.”

Traffic is building in the area and delays are expected. Drivers are urged to avoid the route, if possible.

More to follow.

