Man in his 40s seriously injured after collision with wall and car on Northampton country road

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a collision on a Northampton country road.

The incident happened in Billing Lane on Wednesday (February 14) at around 10.40am when the driver of a white Vauxhall Vivaro van was travelling towards Northampton close to the junction with Brittons Drive.

Police say the vehicle left the carriageway and struck a wall, for reasons not yet known. The van was then in collision with a grey Vauxhall Crossland.

Billing Lane was closed for a number of hours from Brittons Drive due to a collision.

The air ambulance was called, as well as paramedics and the fire service. The road was closed for a number of hours and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the Vivaro van, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“The Crossland driver, driven by a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

“Alongside police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, EMAS and the air ambulance were also in attendance at the scene.”

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as the road was closed for a number of hours. Recovery work was still ongoing at of 5pm.

Police collision investigators would like to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved prior to the collision..