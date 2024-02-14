Country road near Northampton expected to remain closed for hours after two vehicle collision
A country road near Northampton is expected to be closed for a number of hours after a two-vehicle collision.
The incident happened in Billing Lane at around 10.43am today (February 14).
Police say a section of the road will remain closed for a number of hours, while emergency services deal with the incident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Northamptonshire Police posted on X: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Billing Lane, Northampton, which was reported to us at 10.43am today, February 14.
"The road is closed between Britton Drive and Overstone Road, and is expected to remain shut for a number of hours.
“Please avoid the area and find alternate routes, we will publish updates as soon as available.
“Thank you for your patience while we and our blue light colleagues respond to this incident.”
