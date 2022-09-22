News you can trust since 1931
E-scooter rider taken to Coventry hospital following collision with car near Northampton town centre

Drivers warned to avoid area

By Kevin Nicholls and Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 2:36 pm

An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a lunchtime serious crash near Northampton town centre on Thursday (September 22).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed an e-scooter was involved in a collision with a car at around 12.20pm in Black Lion Hill, close to Northampton train station.

A spokesman confirmed the scooter rider had been taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry.

Crash investigation work is under way at the scene of a collision near Northampton station which left an e-scooter rider seriously injured on Thursday

Roads including Black Lion Hill, Mare Fair, St Peter’s Way and St Andrew’s Road are likely to remain closed for some time for crash investigation work and drivers are being warned of major congestion in the area.

