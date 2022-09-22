E-scooter rider taken to Coventry hospital following collision with car near Northampton town centre
Drivers warned to avoid area
An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a lunchtime serious crash near Northampton town centre on Thursday (September 22).
Northamptonshire Police confirmed an e-scooter was involved in a collision with a car at around 12.20pm in Black Lion Hill, close to Northampton train station.
A spokesman confirmed the scooter rider had been taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry.
Roads including Black Lion Hill, Mare Fair, St Peter’s Way and St Andrew’s Road are likely to remain closed for some time for crash investigation work and drivers are being warned of major congestion in the area.