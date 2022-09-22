E-scooter rider taken to Coventry hospital following collision with car near Northampton town centre

An e-scooter rider has been taken to hospital following a lunchtime serious crash near Northampton town centre on Thursday (September 22).

Northamptonshire Police confirmed an e-scooter was involved in a collision with a car at around 12.20pm in Black Lion Hill, close to Northampton train station.

A spokesman confirmed the scooter rider had been taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry.

Crash investigation work is under way at the scene of a collision near Northampton station which left an e-scooter rider seriously injured on Thursday

