Police have confirmed one man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and another arrested after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Northampton on Saturday night (October 29).

Crash investigators appealed for witnesses following the incident in Mill Lane at around 8.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police revealed a blue Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with the 40-year-old man crossing the road near Glebeland Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured crossing Mill Lane in Northampton on Saturday night

A spokesman said: “The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the actual collision or prior to the incident.”