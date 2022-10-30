News you can trust since 1931
Witnesses asked to come forward after serious collision on Northampton road last night

The accident happened last night (October 29) at 8.34pm in Mill Lane

By Katie Wheatley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The A5 in Northamptonshire was closed for more than three hours.
The Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Mill Lane at approximately 8.34pm last night (October 29).

The collision involved a blue Ford and a pedestrian.

The police are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage, and CCTV.

You can call Drivewatch with any information on 0800 174 615, or email [email protected], referencing incident 498.

