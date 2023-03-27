News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
5 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Male pedestrian in his 30s from Daventry died at the scene of fatal collision, police confirm

Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:46 BST

A male pedestrian in his 30s and from Daventry died at the scene of a collision in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (March 26) on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At around 2.20am, a car and pedestrian were in collision. Sadly, the pedestrian, a man in his 30s from Daventry died at the scene, police confirm.

The fatal collision happened on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton.
The fatal collision happened on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton.
The fatal collision happened on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton.
Most Popular

Now, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000182349.

PoliceDaventryCCTVNorthamptonshireA361