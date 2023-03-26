Police launch witness appeal following fatal collision involving van and pedestrian in Northamptonshire
The collision happened at 2.15am on Sunday morning (March 26)
Northamptonshire Police has launched a witness appeal following a fatal collision in the county.
The incident happened on the A361 between Byfield and Charwelton at approximately 2.15am on Sunday morning (March 26).
The collision involved a white Ford van and a pedestrian.
Witnesses and anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage are being asked to call Drivewatch on 0800 174615 or email [email protected]