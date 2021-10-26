Main road remains closed between Northampton and Wellingborough following major blaze
Fire crews still dealing with Earls Barton incident after more than 12 hours
One of the main routes connecting Northampton and Wellingborough remains closed on Tuesday morning (October 26) following a major fire last night.
The A4500 'old' Wellingborough Road is shut from Ecton to the Earls Barton crossroads while fire crews continue to work on a blaze which started at around 7pm.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the road "will remain closed this morning and is likely to be closed for a number of hours."
No details have been released on the fire's location.
Bust operator Stagecoach says its X46 and X47 services will be diverted and unable to serve Ecton village.