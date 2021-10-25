Firefighters tackle blaze in Northamptonshire village

Emergency services close roads 'while they deal with incident'

By David Summers
Monday, 25th October 2021, 9:45 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 9:48 pm
Emergency services have closed a road in a Northamptonshire village while firefighters tackle what is reported to be a house fire.

In a statement released by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, a spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance in Earls Barton.

"Firefighters are in attendance at an incident in Earls Barton. Please be aware the A4500 Main Road between Ecton and Earls Barton is currently closed whilst we deal with this incident," the spokesperson said.

No further information has been released by the fire service at this stage.

