Main road in and of Northampton shut during Thursday morning rush hour

AA Travel shows the closure at Sixfields

One of the main routes in and out of Northampton is closed during the morning rush hour on Thursday (September 16).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weedon Road has been shut since 4.30am between Gambrel Road roundabout and the Sixfields pub while police undertake crash investigation work.

Northamptonshire Police have not given any details on the closure and no indicaticion on when the road could reopen.